Bonfire explosion investigators: Won’t ticket young drinkers

Pulaski bonfire scene intersection
Pulaski bonfire scene intersection
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s investigators in Wisconsin are willing to forgo any possible underage drinking violations in order to get more information about a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people, including some critically, officials said Tuesday.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says as many as 40 current and former Pulaski High School students were at the bonfire Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove, which is about 25 miles south of Green Bay.

The sheriff’s office believes the explosion was triggered when someone pushed a 55-gallon drum containing diesel fuel into the fire.

Investigators say 17 people injured were privately transported to hospitals after the explosion. Seven of those were transferred to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee to have their burns treated, WLUK-TV reported. Authorities say a number of the injured remain hospitalized, some in critical condition.

“We understand there may be some apprehension for some to meet with us based on the evidence of underage drinking, and although underage drinking is something law enforcement agencies take seriously, we can assure those who were there, that our detectives do not have intentions on issuing citations for this, as our main focus and concern is gathering the facts of this tragic event,” the sheriff’s office said.

A number of people have come forward with information, investigators said, but there are other witnesses to the explosion who have not.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Baldwin
1 arrested after standoff in Barron County
Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty...
Ambulance called for middle schoolers having trouble breathing after ‘One Chip Challenge’
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Students suffer severe burns
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
WIAA Football Playoff Pairings

Latest News

A Pennsylvania man whose 5-year-old daughter and her mother were killed in a car crash...
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
46-year-old Brandon Gaston and 55-year-old Tracey Clark are charged with 1st-degree intentional...
Pair charged in Altoona homicide appear in court Tuesday
People can join the RCU Foundation for the 29th anniversary of Rock the Riverfront, featuring...
2022 Rock the Riverfront beneficiaries awarded
death investigation
Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating elderly man’s death