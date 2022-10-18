Chippewa Valley Wisconsin Regional Art Program

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An art exhibit is coming to Chippewa Falls through the Wisconsin Regional Art Program, or WRAP.

The Chippewa Valley program runs through November 18 at the Heyde Center for the Arts.

A Public reception to meet the artists is November 5 from Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on art workshops for adults and children will also be held at the center.

Check the link for more information.

Heyde Center for the Arts-WRAP

