Chippewa Valley Wisconsin Regional Art Program
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An art exhibit is coming to Chippewa Falls through the Wisconsin Regional Art Program, or WRAP.
The Chippewa Valley program runs through November 18 at the Heyde Center for the Arts.
A Public reception to meet the artists is November 5 from Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on art workshops for adults and children will also be held at the center.
Check the link for more information.
