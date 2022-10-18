Country Fest announces 2023 lineup

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The lineup for Country Fest 2023 is announced.

Country Fest, which has been held north of Cadott since 1987, will be headlined by Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi from June 22-24.

The venue, which has five stages, will feature over 50 artists, including Russell Dickerson, Joe Nichols, Pam Tillis, Elvie Shane, Kidd G, Matt Koziol, Chris Colston, Brett Eldredge, Sammy Kershaw, Larry Fleet, Cooper Alan, Jackson Dean, Alexandra Kay, Tanner Adell, Billy Currington, Ernest, Mark Chestnutt, Ingrid Andress, Breland, Caroline Jones and Lauren Watkins. The festival is also promoting “up and coming” artists, including Six One Five Collective, Adam Warner, Sean Williams and Jason McNabb. A Wednesday event for 3-day ticketholders will feature Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jake Worthington, Frankie Justin and Nathan King Band.

“Fans can look forward to the same organized festival they love,” Wade Asher, Country Fest General Manager and promoter, said. “We can’t wait to reunite with our Fest Family at the country’s largest party in a hayfield.”

Asher said that the event will have a theme of paying homage to growing up in Wisconsin, with Wisconsin-themed experiences on the festival grounds to show out-of-towners how to “party like a ‘Sconnie.’”

Tickets and camping are on sale now, which can be bought on Country Fest’s website and can also be purchased at the venue, which is located on County Highway S between Cadott and Cornell. The website also has details on additional artists performing at the event.

