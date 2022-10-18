Country Jam announces 2023 lineup

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The lineup for Country Jam 2023 is announced.

Country Jam, which will be held at its new location north of Eau Claire for the first time in 2023 from July 20 through July 22, announced Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Lee Brice as headliners for the event.

The festival will be held at its new 160-acre site at the corner of County Highway T and 20th Avenue in Eau Claire County after 33 years of performances at its former site in the Town of Union west of Eau Claire. The new site is planned to have more permanent structures to support the event, as well as an indoor side stage, better access to and from the venue and over 1,000 on-site campsites.

“2023 is going to be a big year for Country Jam,” Kathy Wright, Country Jam General Manager, said. “We have an exciting lineup we’re proud of and amazing new festival grounds that for the first time in Jam’s history include onsite camping.”

Other artists scheduled to appear include Chris Janson, LOCASH, Whiskey Myers, Lainey Wilson, Kameron Marlowe, Priscilla Block, Frank Ray, Drake Milligan and Hailey Whitters. More artists will be announced ahead of the 2023 festival.

“Each year, we try to create a mix of the hottest up-and-coming acts, while staying true to some of our favorites,” Wright said. “This year, I think we’re doing exactly that.”

Tickets and campsites go on sale on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 a.m. Ticket and campsite information, as well as other event information, such as scheduled artists and the layout of the new festival grounds, is available on the Country Jam website.

