DNR launches new PFAS Interactive Data Viewer

Studies show that 98% of Americans have measurable levels of PFAS in their blood from ingesting contaminated water or food.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin DNR launched a new PFAS Interactive Data Viewer for website users to see where PFAS impacts the state.

PFAS are a variety of human-made chemicals found in products like non-stick cooking ware and fast-food packaging. Studies show that 98% of Americans have measurable levels of PFAS in their blood from ingesting contaminated water or food.

Users of the DNR’S PFAS Interactive Data Viewer can see areas where water supply systems or fish populations have been found to contain high levels of PFAS.

“Really the intent of this was to be as user friendly as possible and as accessible as possible to to kick this off and get people access to this information that we have, again, kind of specialized in all of our program areas,” Mimi Johnson with DNR Office of Emerging Contaminants, said.

Within the next year all municipal water systems will be sampling for PFAS and the PFAS Interactive Data Viewer will automatically be updated with any new data.

Additional information is available in a media release from the DNR, HERE.

