Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire

The fire happened in the Town of Mentor Monday afternoon.
A home was destroyed by a fire in Clark County, Wis. on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
A home was destroyed by a fire in Clark County, Wis. on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.(Alma Center Fire Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County.

The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.

When crews arrived, they found the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished, but not before the home was burned to the ground. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Assisting the Fire Department were Alma Center 1st Responders, Black River Falls EMS, Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Fairchild Fire Department, Hixton FIre Department, Jackson County Dispatch and the Merrillan Fire Department.

