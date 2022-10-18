Hy-Vee opens location in La Crosse

According to a media release from Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee opened its new location in La Crosse Tuesday,...
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hy-Vee opened its location in La Crosse Tuesday.

According to a media release from Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee opened its new location in La Crosse Tuesday, marking Hy-Vee’s fifth location in Wis. The store is a “totally reimagined grocery store” with a new layout, the second of its kind in Wis. and fourth for the retailer overall.

The store will offer several amenities. The store is slated to be open 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily and will carry about 100,000 items.

The new La Crosse Hy-Vee will create more than 500 local jobs, including 136 full-time positions, according to the media release from Hy-Vee.

Additional information about the several amenities the store offers are available in the full media release from Hy-Vee HERE.

