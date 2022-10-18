Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash

A Pennsylvania man whose 5-year-old daughter and her mother were killed in a car crash...
A Pennsylvania man whose 5-year-old daughter and her mother were killed in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker.(WMTV-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man whose 5-year-old daughter and her mother were killed in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that Brandon Fink, whose daughter Khaleesi Fink and the girl’s mother, Alyssa Ortman, were killed in the July crash, filed the lawsuit Friday in Ashland County (Wisconsin) Circuit Court. Court documents show that the family lived in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, names Democratic state Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, another driver and three insurance companies as defendants. According to police, Bewley pulled onto a highway in Ashland on July 22 and into the path of Ortman’s car.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Devin Baldwin
1 arrested after standoff in Barron County
Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty...
Ambulance called for middle schoolers having trouble breathing after ‘One Chip Challenge’
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Students suffer severe burns
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
WIAA Football Playoff Pairings

Latest News

Pulaski bonfire scene intersection
Bonfire explosion investigators: Won’t ticket young drinkers
46-year-old Brandon Gaston and 55-year-old Tracey Clark are charged with 1st-degree intentional...
Pair charged in Altoona homicide appear in court Tuesday
People can join the RCU Foundation for the 29th anniversary of Rock the Riverfront, featuring...
2022 Rock the Riverfront beneficiaries awarded
death investigation
Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating elderly man’s death