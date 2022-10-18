Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash

WI State Senator Janet Bewley
WI State Senator Janet Bewley(KBJR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) --The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died with her mother Alyssa Ortman in July.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the lawsuit names Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants.

Ashland County District Attorney David Meany says his office is reviewing the case but he had no timeline for when he will make a decision on whether to file charges.

As for the Wisconsin State Patrol’s investigation into the crash itself, Monday, Ashland Police spokespeople said the incident is still under investigation and “continued confidentiality of the record material to the ongoing investigation, and disclosure at this time would interfere with the on ongoing investigation,” they wrote.

WIAA Football Playoff Pairings

