Library Series on Hmong people and culture

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new series at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is working to bring the community together.

Called Building Our Community: Hmong in the Chippewa Valley, the program explores Hmong culture and history. The three-part Series is free to all community members.

One of the program’s goals is to help people better understand the roots of the Hmong people and how they ended up in western Wis.

“The overall purpose I think, you know, my co presenters and I really want to take people on a journey, and so it’s a three-part Series for a reason because we’re going to start with a distant past and bring it closer and closer to home,” Caitlin Lee, Presenter, said.

While each session is free, registration is required. You can register on the Library’s website. The next session is on Nov. 1. Each session is expected to also be available online at the Library’s website.

