Library Series on Hmong people and culture

One of the program’s goals is to help people better understand the roots of the Hmong people...
One of the program’s goals is to help people better understand the roots of the Hmong people and how they ended up in western Wis.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new series at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is working to bring the community together.

Called Building Our Community: Hmong in the Chippewa Valley, the program explores Hmong culture and history. The three-part Series is free to all community members.

One of the program’s goals is to help people better understand the roots of the Hmong people and how they ended up in western Wis.

“The overall purpose I think, you know, my co presenters and I really want to take people on a journey, and so it’s a three-part Series for a reason because we’re going to start with a distant past and bring it closer and closer to home,” Caitlin Lee, Presenter, said.

While each session is free, registration is required. You can register on the Library’s website. The next session is on Nov. 1. Each session is expected to also be available online at the Library’s website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Baldwin
1 arrested after standoff in Barron County
Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty...
Ambulance called for middle schoolers having trouble breathing after ‘One Chip Challenge’
Country Jam
Country Jam announces 2023 lineup
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Mabel Ross
Missing New Richmond woman found safe

Latest News

New Interactive PFAS Data Tool
New Interactive PFAS Data Tool
Fire Destroys Clark County House
Fire Destroys Clark County House
Pair Charged in Altoona Homicide Bound Over for Trial
Pair Charged in Altoona Homicide Bound Over for Trial
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/18/22)