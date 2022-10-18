Missing New Richmond woman found safe

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who was reported missing and endangered over one month ago is found safe.

A missing and endangered person alert was issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross on Sept. 15, who hadn’t been seen since Aug. 11.

Ross was reported missing from New Richmond, Wis. The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network said in September that Ross was last seen at her home and was going on vacation with her daughter potentially to Mississippi.

The alert was cancelled on Oct. 18 when Ross was reported to be “located safe.”

