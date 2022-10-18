Plan Commission recommends Costco proposal to city council

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plans to build a Costco in Eau Claire are moving another step forward. The Plan Commission unanimously recommended the proposal to Eau Claire’s City Council.

If approved, the new supermarket is expected to go on the city’s north side off Black Avenue. The goal is to open in either late 2023 or early 2024.

Right now, the closest Costco location to the Chippewa Valley is 70 miles away in Woodbury, Minnesota.

Blugolds Convert 17% on 3rd Down in Loss
Eau Claire Public Safety Referendum
