Voters to decide on ECASD capital referendum on November 8th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters will go to the polls for the November 8th general election. On the ballot will include the Eau Claire Area School District’s nearly $99-million capital referendum. ECASD superintendent Michael Johnson and Executive Director of Business Services, Abby Johnson joined WEAU’s Bob Gallaher on Hello Wisconsin Tuesday morning.

Superintendent Johnson says the district needs to go to referendum to address aging infrastructure, to improve the learning environment for our children and to continue the necessary reinvestment of buildings.

According to Abby Johnson, the tax levy would be expected to last for 20 years, costing homeowners 40 cents per one thousand dollars of property value. “We spend about $1.8 million a year on capital improvements with 22 buildings that doesn’t go very far. It’s like 75 cents of all of the square footage. In today’s day and age and construction, you can’t do very much with $1.8 million,” says Johnson.

The ECASD will hold one final information session on Thursday, October 20 at 6:30 pm at Eau Claire Memorial High school.

