Voters to decide on ECASD capital referendum on November 8th

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters will go to the polls for the November 8th general election. On the ballot will include the Eau Claire Area School District’s nearly $99-million capital referendum. ECASD superintendent Michael Johnson and Executive Director of Business Services, Abby Johnson joined WEAU’s Bob Gallaher on Hello Wisconsin Tuesday morning.

Superintendent Johnson says the district needs to go to referendum to address aging infrastructure, to improve the learning environment for our children and to continue the necessary reinvestment of buildings.

According to Abby Johnson, the tax levy would be expected to last for 20 years, costing homeowners 40 cents per one thousand dollars of property value. “We spend about $1.8 million a year on capital improvements with 22 buildings that doesn’t go very far. It’s like 75 cents of all of the square footage. In today’s day and age and construction, you can’t do very much with $1.8 million,” says Johnson.

The ECASD will hold one final information session on Thursday, October 20 at 6:30 pm at Eau Claire Memorial High school.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Baldwin
1 arrested after standoff in Barron County
Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty...
Ambulance called for middle schoolers having trouble breathing after ‘One Chip Challenge’
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Students suffer severe burns
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
WIAA Football Playoff Pairings

Latest News

FILE — In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo, supporters of Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace...
Enbridge will pay $11 million to settle pipeline violations
ECASD Capital Referendum - 10/18/2022
ECASD Capital Referendum - 10/18/2022
Skywarn 13 Weather - 10/18/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 10/18/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 10/18/2022