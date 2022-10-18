Wis-DOT officials encouraged people to buckle up and put phones down

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Distracted driving is on the rise while seatbelt use is declining according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The DOT has declared today Buckle Up Phone Down Day. Wis-DOT officials say two simple steps can be taken while driving to save lives. Those two steps are put on your seatbelt and put your phone down.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary, Craig Thompson, said today is all about spreading awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. He said it needs to be talked about now because less people are wearing their seatbelts compared to the year before. According to Thompson, half of fatalities in car crashes in Wisconsin involve a person who was not wearing their buckle.

He believes following these steps can help save lives.

“Last year we had 40 deaths from distracted driving, which was up from 31 the year before, which was up from 26 the year before that,” Thompson said. “So, that’s increasing the wrong way as well. We really think those two simple tasks can save a lot of injuries and a lot of deaths.”

Thompson said one of the goals of Buckle Up Phone Down Day is to get people to encourage others in their lives to also follow these steps.

Click here to take the pledge against distracted driving.

