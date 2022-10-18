Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating elderly man’s death

death investigation
death investigation(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of an elderly man.

On Oct. 15, the sheriff’s department responded to a home in Port Edwards after the body of an 80-year-old man was found outside his home near a shed.

An autopsy was conducted on Oct. 17.

No other information, including the cause of death, has been released.

