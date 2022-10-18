Wood County Sheriff’s Department investigating elderly man’s death
Published: Oct. 18, 2022
PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of an elderly man.
On Oct. 15, the sheriff’s department responded to a home in Port Edwards after the body of an 80-year-old man was found outside his home near a shed.
An autopsy was conducted on Oct. 17.
No other information, including the cause of death, has been released.
