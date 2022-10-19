1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TRIMBELLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday morning.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 18, 2022, around 7:37 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single motor vehicle crash on Highway 63 near 490th Avenue Ellsworth, Wis. in Trimbelle Township.

The media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined a 79-year-old man from Boyceville, Wis. was operating a van on Highway 63 when he fell asleep. As a result, his van entered the West ditch and then drove over a driveway before coming to rest.

The man was taken from the scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with “undetermined injuries.”

The Ellsworth Area Ambulance and Ellsworth Fire Department assisted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office with this crash.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.