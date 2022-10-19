Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser at Milwaukee Burger Company

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Milwaukee Burger Company in Eau Claire is putting on its 11th annual Burgers for Boobs Fundraiser Wednesday night.

For every burger sold, $5 will be donated and for every sponsored beer sold $2 will be donated. The money raised is going to people in the Eau Claire community impacted by breast cancer. To date, Milwaukee Burger Company has raised more than $200,000 through this Fundraiser.

Wednesday night, there will be a silent auction, a raffle and door prizes.

“Part of issues like spreading awareness. Obviously for anything you want to spread as much awareness as possible. And then another part is we are one of our core values as Milwaukee Burger company is communities. We care about our community. We care about Eau Claire, and we want to give back as much as they give to us. Events like this really bring the community together. It brings everyone together and really just makes you feel like it shows the support and the love that is in our community. And it’s just great,” Sarah Glasow with Milwaukee Burger Company, said.

Wednesday night’s Fundraiser runs until the restaurant closes at 10 p.m.

