Daycare worker accused of child abuse in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A daycare worker is accused of child abuse in Eau Claire County.

According to a criminal complaint, 30-year-old Mercedes Bergeron of Altoona, Wis. is facing charges of count 1: physical abuse of child -intentionally cause bodily harm, sexual assault of a child / physical abuse of a child by a child care provider, and count 2: physical abuse of child -intentionally cause bodily harm, sexual assault of a child / physical abuse of a child by a child care provider.

The criminal complaint says an officer received a report of child abuse. The informant explained to an officer that their child went to Hand in Hand Daycare on Wisconsin Street in the City of Eau Claire. The informant explained how a child has had several incidents at the daycare with no explanation or incident report being completed. There have been over 10 times when the child has had scrapes, bruises or was bleeding and staff would mention not seeing the child crying when asked about the injures.

A Detective reports that the informant was paying for their child to receive care at Hand in Hand. Bergeron was providing care as an employee paid by Hand in Hand. Another informant in an interview told authorities that Bergeron physically abused the child and claimed to be present during incidents.

Bergeron is due in court Nov. 2, 2022.

