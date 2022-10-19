Daycare worker accused of child abuse in Eau Claire County

According to a criminal complaint, 30-year-old Mercedes Bergeron is facing charges of count 1:...
According to a criminal complaint, 30-year-old Mercedes Bergeron is facing charges of count 1: physical abuse of child -intentionally cause bodily harm, sexual assault of a child / physical abuse of a child by a child care provider, and count 2: physical abuse of child -intentionally cause bodily harm, sexual assault of a child / physical abuse of a child by a child care provider.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A daycare worker is accused of child abuse in Eau Claire County.

According to a criminal complaint, 30-year-old Mercedes Bergeron of Altoona, Wis. is facing charges of count 1: physical abuse of child -intentionally cause bodily harm, sexual assault of a child / physical abuse of a child by a child care provider, and count 2: physical abuse of child -intentionally cause bodily harm, sexual assault of a child / physical abuse of a child by a child care provider.

The criminal complaint says an officer received a report of child abuse. The informant explained to an officer that their child went to Hand in Hand Daycare on Wisconsin Street in the City of Eau Claire. The informant explained how a child has had several incidents at the daycare with no explanation or incident report being completed. There have been over 10 times when the child has had scrapes, bruises or was bleeding and staff would mention not seeing the child crying when asked about the injures.

A Detective reports that the informant was paying for their child to receive care at Hand in Hand. Bergeron was providing care as an employee paid by Hand in Hand. Another informant in an interview told authorities that Bergeron physically abused the child and claimed to be present during incidents.

Bergeron is due in court Nov. 2, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Jam
Country Jam announces 2023 lineup
Mabel Ross
Missing New Richmond woman found safe
Headliners will be Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi.
Country Fest announces 2023 lineup
Devin Baldwin
1 arrested after standoff in Barron County
Proposed Costco site in Eau Claire
Plan Commission recommends Costco proposal to city council

Latest News

Miles Cruz in Brown County court
East River trail attacker pleads no contest to 4 charges
The media release from Vernon County says all interested candidates must submit a letter of...
Vernon County Board of Supervisors requesting candidates for County Clerk
Rotary Rose Day
"Rotary Rose Day" (10/19/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/19/22)