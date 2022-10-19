The Girls Scouts of the Northwestern Greater Lakes announce they will be selling Camp Nawakwa

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes have announced they will be selling Camp Nawakwa.

“The footprint that we are reimagining for our council is creating a Girl Scout experience center so that our Girl Scouts and our staff are in the same area and providing exceptional Girl Scout experience,” said council CEO Patty Shafto-Carlson.

She says the council will look for a space about a third of the size of Camp Nawakwa and that is closer to the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls area.

“In the West region we have Camp Nawakwa which we will be divesting and then we are going to create this new experience somewhere closer to maybe the 29, Highway 29 between Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls,” said Shafto-Carlson

She says the council can no longer afford the property.

“It’s very expensive to maintain properties such as camp Nawakwa because as you can imagine, in the winter we’re talking about nature and it’s it’s very expensive to maintain to even keep up at the baseline,” said Shafto Carlson.

The CEO acknowledges there are memories and emotional ties members have to the camp and plans to honor that in the camp’s last summer session in 2023.

“We will be able to have that summer camp experience and we also want to take time to have that ceremonial closure of the camp as well. So that gives, it gives everyone that time to reflect on that camp experience,” said Shafto-Carlson.

The memorial at Camp Nawakwa that honors those killed almost four years while doing a community service is something Shafto-Carlson considers when planning for the big change.

“We’re having conversations with those families... about what do they want, what is going to help with their healing and how can we honor and remember those families and those girls who were affected and also our volunteers in the community,” said Shafto-Carlson.

She says it will take time and work to adjust to this change.

A couple of parents reached out to WEAU expressing concern over the selling of Camp Nawakwa.

They said in part: “We are losing our local outdoor space to learn to swim, build a fire, sing songs, and make new friends. We are all heartbroken. In recent years they even completed a memorial to the girls tragically lost from troop #3055. And now it will be sold to the highest bidder. This camp is more than a camp, it is a healing space, a place that our girls can go to feel safe and know they always have their Girl Scout sisters.”

WEAU reached out to them but has yet to hear back.

