Grace Lutheran Communities holds Open House

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Grace Lutheran Communities held an Open House Wednesday to showcase its new Memory Care Facility.

In July, Grace Lutheran’s Prairie Point Facility began a transition from a Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Provider to an Assisted Living Facility. The Facility will now be able to offer 24 beds dedicated to traditional assisted living care and 24 beds dedicated to memory care.

One of the biggest additions to the campus is a new Dining Hall in the Memory Care Wing.

“There’s a huge need for memory care, quality memory care services here in our community. So at Grace Lutheran Communities, we’ve been a provider of long-term care services in Eau Claire for over 60 years. So it’s something that we’re accustomed to providing and really excited to do that in this new, beautiful campus,” Jamie Larson, Chief Operating Officer, said.

Larson says they are about three weeks out from the completion of the transition.

