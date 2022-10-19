Rep. Tiffany questions proposed energy mandate

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wis. Congressman talked renewable energy in Chippewa Falls Wednesday.

Republican Representative Tom Tiffany discussed Governor Tony Evers’ 100 percent carbon-free electricity mandate. The proposed mandate aims to make Wis. energy 100 percent carbon free by 2050. Tiffany says a study done with the Center of the American Experiment showed the Governor’s mandate would cost the average homeowner an extra $1,000 a year.

He also says relying on weather dependent energy sources leaves power grids unreliable.

“All you have to do is look at Western Europe and California to see what the future is for the upper Midwest here. If we go down this route because Western Europe has done this and they are looking at a brutally cold winter in terms of home heating and they’re at the whims of Vladimir Putin and Russia at this point with the Nord Stream pipeline,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany is running for re-election this Nov. against Democrat Richard Ausman.

