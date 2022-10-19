Rotary Rose Fundraiser

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Rotary Club is getting ready for its big fundraiser, the 37th Annual Rotary Rose Day.

You can order roses by the dozen for $30 and pick them up from two convenient locations on November 10 or 11 and delivery them personally, or you can have your roses delivered by club members.

Online sales will end at noon on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.