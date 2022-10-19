Rotary Rose Fundraiser

The Chippewa Falls Rotary Club is holding Rotary Rose Day November 10 & 11
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Rotary Club is getting ready for its big fundraiser, the 37th Annual Rotary Rose Day.

You can order roses by the dozen for $30 and pick them up from two convenient locations on November 10 or 11 and delivery them personally, or you can have your roses delivered by club members.

Online sales will end at noon on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Chippewa Fall Rotary Club

