Sleep may be as important for heart health as diet, study says

FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most...
FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most healing kind, boosts immune functioning.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you want to keep your heart in tip-top shape, make sure to get enough sleep.

According to a study in Wednesday’s Journal of the American Heart Association, the more sleep a person gets, the better it is for their heart health.

The findings are based on sleep data from 2,000 participants who were middle-aged or older.

Researchers said people who sleep less than seven hours per night have an increased risk of heart disease risk issues including type 2 diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults get at least seven hours of sleep per day.

Earlier this year, the American Heart Association added sleep duration to its heart checklist known as “Life’s Essential Eight.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Jam
Country Jam announces 2023 lineup
Mabel Ross
Missing New Richmond woman found safe
Headliners will be Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi.
Country Fest announces 2023 lineup
Devin Baldwin
1 arrested after standoff in Barron County
Green Bay squad cars are seen at Bellevue and Amy streets after a 5-year-old girl was reported...
5-year-old shot in Wisconsin dies; police identify person of interest

Latest News

Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on...
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
The Mall of America is testing metal detectors at one entrance following two incidents of...
Mall of America testing metal detectors due to gun incidents
DNR wants library card holders to “check out” state parks