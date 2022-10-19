SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 18th

By JD Danielson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the opening round of the WIAA prep volleyball playoffs, with plenty of teams in action such as St. Croix Central against Altoona, Cochrane-Fountain City heading to Regis, Bangor taking on Fall Creek, and New Auburn traveling to Immanuel among others.

Plus, it’s playoffs time for the prep boys’ soccer season, with Memorial hosting Superior and St. Croix Central again facing off with Altoona/Fall Creek among others.’s soccer season, with Memorial hosting Superior and St. Croix Central again facing off with Altoona/Fall Creek among others.

Finally, UW-Eau Claire’s men’s soccer team travels to St. John’s.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Baldwin
1 arrested after standoff in Barron County
Country Jam
Country Jam announces 2023 lineup
Mabel Ross
Missing New Richmond woman found safe
Several students at South View Middle School in Edina reported eye pain and difficulty...
Ambulance called for middle schoolers having trouble breathing after ‘One Chip Challenge’
Headliners will be Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi.
Country Fest announces 2023 lineup

Latest News

SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by New York Jets defensive end John...
Jets continue surge with convincing 27-10 win at Green Bay
UW-La Crosse defeats UW-Eau Claire
SportsScene 13 for Saturday, October 15th
SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/15/22)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/15/22)