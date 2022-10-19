US Attorneys announce District Election Officers

AUSAs Christopher Ladwig and Philip Kovoor have been appointed to serve as the District Election Officers for the Eastern District, and AUSAs Daniel Graber and Meredith Duchemin have been appointed to serve as the District Election Officers for the Western District.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin’s United States Attorneys, Gregory J. Haanstad and Timothy M. O’Shea is announcing that four Assistant U.S. Attorneys will lead their offices’ efforts in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming Nov. 8, 2022, general election.

According to a media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Western District of Wisconsin, AUSAs Christopher Ladwig and Philip Kovoor have been appointed to serve as the District Election Officers for the Eastern District, and AUSAs Daniel Graber and Meredith Duchemin have been appointed to serve as the District Election Officers for the Western District.

According to the media release, they are responsible for overseeing their Districts’ handling of election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election. Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process,” U.S. Attorney Haanstad said.

