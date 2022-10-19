Vernon County Board of Supervisors requesting candidates for County Clerk

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Vernon County Board of Supervisors is seeking candidates for appointment of County Clerk for Vernon County.

According to a media release from Vernon County, the appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of current Vernon County Clerk; Jody Audetat. The new County Clerk will serve the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 5, 2025.

The media release from Vernon County says all interested candidates must submit a letter of interest and resume to Vernon County Human Resources by Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, no later than 4:30 p.m.

Details of the role are available HERE. For further information contact Vernon County Human Resources, located at 400 Courthouse Square in Viroqua, Wis., or by phone 608-637-5446 or email at hr@vernoncounty.org.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.