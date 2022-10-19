WEAU named Organization of the Year

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Every year, Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire names one group as Organization of the Year.

This year, that honor is going to WEAU. Representatives with Feed My People dropped by the station Tuesday to present the award. They say WEAU was chosen in part due to the accuracy, consistency, and compassion we demonstrate.

Winners of the award are selected by Feed My People’s board and staff members.

