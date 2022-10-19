Wisconsin online & mail voter registration window ends Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People planning to vote in November but have not registered yet only have a few hours left to do so. At the end of the day on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the window for both online and mail-in registration closes.

While prospective voters will have until midnight to register, the effective deadline for mailing in a registration form ends earlier in the day. That’s because those submissions must be postmarked by Oct. 19, so they must be in the hands of a postal worker by then. Like taxes, if the form is submitted after the post office closes, unless picked up by a mail carrier, the postmark will reflect the next day’s date.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission explains on the MyVote website mailed submissions should include the voter registration form along with a proof of residence and should be sent to the local municipal clerk. The commission offers a list here where everyone can find their local clerk.

To register online, a voter will need to go to this website match the following items with Wisconsin DMV records:

Name

Date of birth

Address

Wisconsin Driver’s License or State ID number

These deadlines are not the final opportunity to register, however. The state of Wisconsin allows same day registration. Unregistered voters can do so at their polling place when they go to cast their ballot, even on Election Day, which this year falls on Tuesday, November 8.

Other deadlines highlighted by the WEC are listed below with full explanations on the MyVote website:

Registering:

November 4, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Register in Your Municipal Clerk’s Office

November 8, 2022 from 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. - Register to Vote at Your Polling Place

Absentee Voting:

November 3, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Regular and Permanent Overseas Voters

November 4, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Indefinitely Confined and Military

October 25, 2022, possibly through November 6, 2022 - Deadline for In-Person Absentee

November 8, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline for Hospitalized Voters

November 8, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot

November 8, 2022 @ 8:00 p.m. - Deadline to Return Absentee Ballot.

Election Day: November 8

