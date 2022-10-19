Wisconsin online & mail voter registration window ends Wednesday

Wednesday, Oct. 19, is the final day in Wisconsin to register to vote online or by mail.
Wednesday, Oct. 19, is the final day in Wisconsin to register to vote online or by mail.(kytv)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People planning to vote in November but have not registered yet only have a few hours left to do so. At the end of the day on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the window for both online and mail-in registration closes.

While prospective voters will have until midnight to register, the effective deadline for mailing in a registration form ends earlier in the day. That’s because those submissions must be postmarked by Oct. 19, so they must be in the hands of a postal worker by then. Like taxes, if the form is submitted after the post office closes, unless picked up by a mail carrier, the postmark will reflect the next day’s date.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission explains on the MyVote website mailed submissions should include the voter registration form along with a proof of residence and should be sent to the local municipal clerk. The commission offers a list here where everyone can find their local clerk.

List of accepted proofs of residence

To register online, a voter will need to go to this website match the following items with Wisconsin DMV records:

  • Name
  • Date of birth
  • Address
  • Wisconsin Driver’s License or State ID number

These deadlines are not the final opportunity to register, however. The state of Wisconsin allows same day registration. Unregistered voters can do so at their polling place when they go to cast their ballot, even on Election Day, which this year falls on Tuesday, November 8.

Other deadlines highlighted by the WEC are listed below with full explanations on the MyVote website:

Registering:

November 4, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Register in Your Municipal Clerk’s Office

November 8, 2022 from 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. - Register to Vote at Your Polling Place

Absentee Voting:

November 3, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Regular and Permanent Overseas Voters

November 4, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Indefinitely Confined and Military

October 25, 2022, possibly through November 6, 2022 - Deadline for In-Person Absentee

November 8, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline for Hospitalized Voters

November 8, 2022 @ 5:00 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot

November 8, 2022 @ 8:00 p.m. - Deadline to Return Absentee Ballot.

Election Day: November 8

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Jam
Country Jam announces 2023 lineup
Mabel Ross
Missing New Richmond woman found safe
Headliners will be Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi.
Country Fest announces 2023 lineup
Devin Baldwin
1 arrested after standoff in Barron County
Proposed Costco site in Eau Claire
Plan Commission recommends Costco proposal to city council

Latest News

AUSAs Christopher Ladwig and Philip Kovoor have been appointed to serve as the District...
US Attorneys announce District Election Officers
Three families dealing with the heartbreaking losses of loved ones who recently died suddenly...
Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin
Miles Cruz in Brown County court
Document: East River trail attack suspect to enter pleas Wednesday
Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on...
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate