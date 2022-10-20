2 teenagers hurt in rollover crash Wednesday in Barron County

The two 18-year-olds had serious, but not life-threatening, injuries as a result of the crash.(Barron County Sheriff's Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DALLAS, Wis. (WEAU) - Two teenagers are hurt after a rollover crash Wednesday night in Barron County.

According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, an 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, both from Rice Lake, suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries as a result of the crash, which happened at 10:13 p.m. on County Highway U south of Dallas.

The Sheriff’s Department said that the man was driving south on County Highway U when his vehicle left the road, hit a driveway and landed upside down on the roadway. Both of the teenagers had to be extricated from the vehicle and were flown to hospitals. In the release, the Sheriff’s Department said that alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash and will recommend possible charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence causing injury.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Department were Mayo Ambulance, Dallas Ambulance, Dallas Fire Department, Life Link Helicopter, Mayo Helicopter and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The State Patrol and Sheriff’s Department are reconstructing the crash scene and continuing to investigate the incident.

Last week, two Barron County teenagers died after a rollover crash near Cameron on Monday. The other two teenagers in the vehicle were hurt in the crash. The 16-year-old boy driving that vehicle is being held on recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance causing death.

Press Release - October 20, 2022 On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:13pm the Barron County 911 Center received a call...

Posted by Barron County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, October 20, 2022

