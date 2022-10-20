Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever solar tree

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever “E-Cacia” solar tree Thursday morning.

“Brian, thank you so much. Can I order one of these in a smaller scale for my south facing deck?” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who spoke at the solar tree’s installation event.

Brian Graff, who is the Co-Founder of Solar Forma, says this tree was designed to feel natural in a public setting.

“We started the company in 2019 with the idea of trying to figure out how to make solar arrays more aesthetically pleasing and complimentary to human spaces.”

The installation of the solar tree is something that has been in the works since the previous city manager’s administration.

“At the time city manager Peters gave a charge out to staff to make Eau Claire the place that is the first place for these trees to be installed to be kind of a beacon,” said Dave Solberg, the Eau Claire City Engineer.

Graffs hopes the high tech tree with its leaf like solar panels attracts people to greener energy.

“In at the same time we can increase the usability of public spaces. By creating an element of interest and satisfying people’s functional needs and fostering a sense of community by creating a place to rest, relax and recharge,” said Graff.

Sen. Baldwin says the transition to solar energy can come with its financial benefits.

“Under the inflation reduction act, Wisconsinites can also claim a federal tax credit that will cover 30 percent of the costs to install solar panels and battery storage systems,” said Sen. Baldwin. “These investments will cut down our reliance on foriegn oil and reduce the high energy costs that have impacted so many Wisconsinites and our wallets on these already tough times.”

And while it isn’t quite like reinventing the wheel, but a tree in this case, city officials hope the trees will go on to make greener pastures.

“50 years ago we were exporting tires around the world... and now it’s very exciting to look 50 years into the future where we will likely be exporting these throughout the world,” said Solberg.

He adds that a second tree’s installation is in the works and should be operational by Fall of 2023.

