Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever solar tree

"E-Cacia" solar tree, inspired by the African acacia tree, installed in Boyd Park Thursday...
"E-Cacia" solar tree, inspired by the African acacia tree, installed in Boyd Park Thursday morning(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever “E-Cacia” solar tree Thursday morning.

“Brian, thank you so much. Can I order one of these in a smaller scale for my south facing deck?” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who spoke at the solar tree’s installation event.

Brian Graff, who is the Co-Founder of Solar Forma, says this tree was designed to feel natural in a public setting.

“We started the company in 2019 with the idea of trying to figure out how to make solar arrays more aesthetically pleasing and complimentary to human spaces.”

The installation of the solar tree is something that has been in the works since the previous city manager’s administration.

“At the time city manager Peters gave a charge out to staff to make Eau Claire the place that is the first place for these trees to be installed to be kind of a beacon,” said Dave Solberg, the Eau Claire City Engineer.

Graffs hopes the high tech tree with its leaf like solar panels attracts people to greener energy.

“In at the same time we can increase the usability of public spaces. By creating an element of interest and satisfying people’s functional needs and fostering a sense of community by creating a place to rest, relax and recharge,” said Graff.

Sen. Baldwin says the transition to solar energy can come with its financial benefits.

“Under the inflation reduction act, Wisconsinites can also claim a federal tax credit that will cover 30 percent of the costs to install solar panels and battery storage systems,” said Sen. Baldwin. “These investments will cut down our reliance on foriegn oil and reduce the high energy costs that have impacted so many Wisconsinites and our wallets on these already tough times.”

And while it isn’t quite like reinventing the wheel, but a tree in this case, city officials hope the trees will go on to make greener pastures.

“50 years ago we were exporting tires around the world... and now it’s very exciting to look 50 years into the future where we will likely be exporting these throughout the world,” said Solberg.

He adds that a second tree’s installation is in the works and should be operational by Fall of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a criminal complaint, 30-year-old Mercedes Bergeron is facing charges of count 1:...
Daycare worker accused of child abuse in Eau Claire County
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
The Girls Scouts of the Northwestern Greater Lakes announce they will be selling Camp Nawakwa
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack
Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel...
Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/20/22)
The two 18-year-olds had serious, but not life-threatening, injuries as a result of the crash.
2 teenagers hurt in rollover crash Wednesday in Barron County
The fake threats, also known as “swatting,” have occurred in the past month in Minnesota and...
False active shooter threats reported at schools across Wisconsin
The 43-year-old man allegedly acquired over a half-million dollars in the scheme.
Eau Claire man receives 25 federal charges in fraud scheme