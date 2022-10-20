False active shooter threats reported at schools across Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation says they are “aware” of fake active shooter threats at schools across Wisconsin on Thursday.

According to a release, the FBI said that they “have no credible information to indicate a specific and credible threat” after several schools in southeastern Wisconsin underwent active shooter protocols Thursday morning upon receiving the threats.

“The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made,” the FBI’s release said. “The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk.”

Law enforcement officials in Milwaukee, Racine, Sheboygan and Kenosha counties all issued statements Thursday morning confirming that there were no active shooters at any of the several schools that received threats, according to WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee. School districts in those counties issued releases confirming no active threats.

WTMJ reports that at least eight schools received the false threat message.

In September, 15 schools in Minnesota received similar “swatting” threats, all of which were found to be false. Last week, law enforcement in South Dakota dealt with a wave of similar threats as well.

The Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin described the situation as a “horrible hoax” and wrote on Twitter that no one has located any shooters or victims at schools in Wisconsin Thursday morning.

The FBI says it will work with all levels of law enforcement to investigate threat information and asks the public to “remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

Scene at Bradford High School in the Kenosha Unified School District. Police there confirm false active shooter threat at the school. Photos from @RacineCountyEye

Latest on hoax threats in Wisconsin: https://t.co/ksbAQrU63X pic.twitter.com/hM2V08rOW5 — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) October 20, 2022

Appears to be a horible hoax today as multiple reports of active shooters at several school districts all over. Our members and law enforcement responding and have not located any shooters or victims at any schools at this time. #Wisconsin — Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin (@PFFW) October 20, 2022

