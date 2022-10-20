Minnesota unemployment rate holds steady in September

Private sector added 8,500 jobs in September
September unemployment rate remained historically low at 2%, one-tenth of a point higher than August.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s unemployment rate holds steady at 2% in September according to numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

September unemployment rate remains historically low at 2%, one-tenth of a point higher than August. The national rate is 3.5%. Minnesota’s labor force participation rate ticked down one-tenth of point to 68.1%, compared to the national rate of 62.3%.

DEED says Minnesota’s private sector gained 8,500 jobs in September, with Government losing 4,300 jobs.

“Minnesota’s economy is strong and continues to grow, with a new milestone today of 12 straight months of job growth,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “Our nation-leading unemployment rate continues to reveal a market full of opportunity – we’re committed to driving innovative approaches to help Minnesota businesses find the workers they need.”

Here are noteworthy sectors that gained or lost jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis over the month in September in Minnesota:

  • Gains were in Education & Health Services up 3,200 jobs or 0.6%, Professional & Business Services up 1,600 jobs or 0.4%, Leisure & Hospitality, up 1,400 jobs or 0.6%, Manufacturing up 1,100 jobs or 0.3% and Construction up 900 jobs or 0.7%.
  • Losses were in Government, down 4,300 jobs or 1%, Financial Activities down 900 jobs or 0.5%, Other Services down 700 jobs or 0.6%, and Information down 600 jobs or 1.4%. Mining & Logging had no change from last month.

Looking at unemployment and labor force participation by race and ethnicity in Minnesota, DEED says the labor force participation rate rose to 67.7% up nine-tenths of a point for Black workers, declined by two-tenths of a percent for white workers to 68.4% and fell 1.3 points to 79.1% for Hispanic workers, based on 12-month moving average. Unemployment rates also vary by racial and ethnic groups, based on 12-month moving averages, with Black Minnesotans seeing a continued decline in unemployment.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan statistical area had the highest over the year employment change with a 3.9% increase, followed by St. Cloud at 3.3%, Rochester at 3.1% and Mankato and Fargo/Moorhead at 2.9% with Duluth at 2.6%. In the past 12 months, the Mankato MSA has added 1,587 jobs.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a criminal complaint, 30-year-old Mercedes Bergeron is facing charges of count 1:...
Daycare worker accused of child abuse in Eau Claire County
The Girls Scouts of the Northwestern Greater Lakes announce they will be selling Camp Nawakwa
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack
Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel...
Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween

Latest News

Data breach
Health system discloses breach tied to online data tracker
The DOJ said a trailer was stolen from Monroe County Wednesday.
DOJ: Trailer stolen in Monroe County
"E-Cacia" solar tree, inspired by the African acacia tree, installed in Boyd Park Thursday...
Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever solar tree
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/20/22)
The two 18-year-olds had serious, but not life-threatening, injuries as a result of the crash.
2 teenagers hurt in rollover crash Wednesday in Barron County