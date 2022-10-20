SportScene 13 for Wednesday, October 19th
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a battle of WIAC heavyweights, UW-Eau Claire takes on UW-Oshkosh in volleyball.
Plus, UW-Whitewater volleyball looks to clinch at least a share of the conference title against UW-La Crosse, while UW-River Falls faces UW-Stout.
Finally, UW-Eau Claire’s women’s soccer team continues conference play travelling to UW-Stevens Point.
