SportScene 13 for Wednesday, October 19th

By JD Danielson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a battle of WIAC heavyweights, UW-Eau Claire takes on UW-Oshkosh in volleyball.

Plus, UW-Whitewater volleyball looks to clinch at least a share of the conference title against UW-La Crosse, while UW-River Falls faces UW-Stout.

Finally, UW-Eau Claire’s women’s soccer team continues conference play travelling to UW-Stevens Point.

