WAGNER TAILS: Fancy, Fawn, Ace, Anna and Bear & Juniper

BARRON AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Four littermates are up for adoption in Barron County after making the trip to Wisconsin from New Mexico.

Fancy, Fawn, Ace, and Anna are three months old and possibly Catahoula mixes. Caretakers at Little Red Barn Dog Rescue say this pack of pups is sweet, energetic and outgoing.

They’re getting along great with the other dogs at LRBDR, but it’s unsure how they’ll do with cats. Fancy, Fawn, Ace and Anna would be good with kids but do have lots of puppy energy. Remember, they are puppies and while they are currently leash and house training, more training will be required of their adoptive families. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Two pups at the Eau Claire County Humane Association are available for adoption. Bear and Juniper were surrendered together, so we’d like to keep them together. While it might be a big ask to adopt two larger dogs, they love each other! Thanks to a sponsorship, the adoption fees for Bear and Juniper are covered.

Juniper is around three years old, and don’t let her size fool you, she is a cuddle bug. She is treat motivated and loves to chase you around the yard. Bear is also a cuddle bug and treat lover. He gets along with most other dogs, but Juniper only likes Bear and cannot be around other dogs.

As part of Adopt-A-Dog Month, all dog adoption fees at ECCHA are reduced by $25 until the end of October. Click HERE for adoption information.

