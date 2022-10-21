4 still hospitalized at burn centers after bonfire explosion

Four people remain hospitalized in Wisconsin burn centers with injuries from a bonfire...
Four people remain hospitalized in Wisconsin burn centers with injuries from a bonfire explosion last week during a party in the Town of Maple Grove.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) - Four people remain hospitalized in Wisconsin burn centers with injuries from a bonfire explosion last week during a party in the Town of Maple Grove. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion happened late Friday when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was placed on the fire. The sheriff’s office says some of the victims are listed in critical condition, but wasn’t specific. Investigators say 17 of the injured people were privately transported to hospitals in Green Bay, which is about about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) southeast of the scene of the explosion.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

