Authorities: Arizona teacher threatened to shoot up Trump store, kill state senator

Donald Glenn Brown
Donald Glenn Brown is accused of sending a threatening and profane email to The Trumped Store in July.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13/Gray News) - A Tucson middle school teacher is accused of sending a threatening and profane email to an Arizona store that sells merchandise of former President Donald Trump.

Authorities said Donald Glenn Brown, 58, used a fake email address and name to send a message to The Trumped Store in Show Low, Arizona, on July 4.

Brown allegedly wrote the email from his mother’s home in Pinedale, which is about 15 miles from Show Low.

Authorities said Brown threatened to kill Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, a well-known but controversial Republican, and shoot up the store. Rogers, who lives in Flagstaff, and Republican congressional nominee Eli Crane were in Show Low that day for a Fourth of July parade.

According to Steve Slaton, the owner of The Trumped Store, Rogers’ security team immediately got her to safety after the email was received.

In the email, the writer claims to be a friend of Ron Watkins, a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement who ran for office in Arizona. In June 2022, Watkins filed an ethics complaint against Rogers over a social media post.

A Navajo County grand jury indicted Brown for threats “to commit an act of terrorism” on Oct. 4.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed troopers arrested Brown in Tucson on Sept. 7 and he was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. As of Oct. 21, he is not in custody in either Pima or Navajo County.

The Tucson Unified School District confirmed Brown was a music teacher at Pistor Middle School. The district said he has not been in a classroom since his arrest.

