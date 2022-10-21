Eau Claire man facing possession of child pornography charges

A criminal complaint shows 52-year-old Glenn Kuehn is facing eight charges of possession of child pornography, and two charges of capture an intimate representation without consent.(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY JAIL)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is accused of possessing child pornography.

A criminal complaint shows 52-year-old Glenn Kuehn is facing eight charges of possession of child pornography, and two charges of capture an intimate representation without consent.

According to the criminal complaint, on or around Aug. 1, 2022, a detective was informed of two CyberTip Reports associated with Kuehn. The reporting Electronic Service Provider was Dropbox. In both CyberTips, Dropbox provided the screen/username of Glenn Kuehn. The incident dates of the CyberTips were April 8, 2022 and April 10, 2022.

The criminal complaint says a detective reviewed the files provided with the CyberTips and identified eight videos of suspected child pornography.

Kuehn is due in court Dec. 14.

