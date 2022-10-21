Gov. Evers visits small businesses in La Crosse Thursday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers stopped in La Crosse Thursday to visit small businesses.

Evers toured La Crosse’s historic downtown, making a stop at the Pearl Ice Cream Shop.

While he was in La Crosse, Evers talked about the impact inflation is having on small businesses, as well as his goal to have Wisconsin carbon-free by the year 2050 and discussions about bringing more nuclear power to the state.

“I know people are a little concerned about nuclear energy, and I believe it’s been a lot safer,” Evers said. “It’s nothing I’m going to be advocating directly for, saying we have to have it, but we have to have the conversation around it.”

Republican Tim Michels is challenging Evers in the November election. Michels’ campaign did not respond to a message seeking comment Thursday.

