Health experts say “Scrabble” variants of COVID-19 could potentially cause another winter surge of infections

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The CDC says there is a new batch of COVID-19 variants that could cause a winter surge in the coming months.

This batch of numerous COVID-19 variants is named after the “Scrabble” boardgame because of the variants having the letters “X” and “Q” in their make-up.

While it seems cute, the CDC says its made up nearly a third of all COVID infections nationwide last week.

The reason why all the variants are grouped together as the “Scrabble” variants is because of their similarities.

“The mutation in these variants are in the same portion of the virus. Think of them as being cousins. They’re all related but slightly different,” said Dr. Ken Johnson. He is the Chief Medical Officer at Prevea Health.

As always, keeping an eye on symptoms can get confusing.

“So far with this strain, sore throat seems to be a common symptom,” said Dr. Johnson.

And Dr. Shweta, and infectious disease expert with the Mayo Clinic Health System, says there is still one symptom that can help determine if an infection is COVID.

“However, some symptoms like loss of taste and smell that are specific to covid might actually, not that common, but might still alert people to think more in terms of COVID infection,” said Dr. Shweta.

The Eau Claire City County Health Department continues to suggest getting the COVID vaccine, especially the latest one.

“Luckily our fall bivalent fall booster does protect against the omicron variants that we have,” said Kristy Polden.

Health experts say hospitalizations could look different this time around because of a few reasons.

“A large number of these hospitalizations are not as bad as they were around this time,” said Dr. Shweta.

“But we are also... have seen an increase in all of the other diseases... The hospitals are already pretty full,” said Dr. Johnson.

“Even though we may be feeling healthy, we want people to be up to date on their vaccinations to protect against these different strains of virus,” said Polden.

As for those isolation guidelines for anyone with a COVID infection, they remain the same.

“I don’t think the guidelines are changing very much. I don’t see them changing very much,” said Polden.

Polden says it is possible for people to get together with the upcoming holiday season, Halloween coming even sooner.

“We want people to meet up with friends, we want people to hang out with each other for the holidays, but we want people to be smart about it,” said Polden.

And health experts say in the end, how the winter surge of COVID infections turns out, or what kind of holiday season we get, is on us.

“So it may be something that we see. We’re hoping that it’s not a huge spike. But it is something that would happen,” said Polden.

“Please remember that the choice is in our own hands... Our choices will ultimately dictate how great our holiday season will be this year,” said Dr. Shweta.

Health experts want to remind everyone that hand washing is something that can help protect everyone from COVID infections, the flu and other diseases.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.