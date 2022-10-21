NASA team to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena

An unidentified aerial phenomenon is pictured in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. NASA...
An unidentified aerial phenomenon is pictured in this photo provided by the U.S. Navy. NASA reported they have created a team to further investigate similar reported UAPs.(US Navy via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We could soon be getting some real answers about reported sightings of unidentified flying objects.

NASA is going to be investigating unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs, more commonly referred to as UFOs, for the next nine months.

The agency announced a team of 16 people is set to start an independent study.

The team is made up of astronomers, astrophysicists, biologists, former Pentagon officials, and a former NASA astronaut.

They will analyze unclassified data on UAPs gathered by government, civilian and commercial entities and will look at ways NASA can improve its analysis of the data.

NASA plans to release its findings to the public sometime late next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Girls Scouts of the Northwestern Greater Lakes announce they will be selling Camp Nawakwa
The two 18-year-olds had serious, but not life-threatening, injuries as a result of the crash.
2 teenagers hurt in rollover crash Wednesday in Barron County
According to a criminal complaint, 30-year-old Mercedes Bergeron is facing charges of count 1:...
Daycare worker accused of child abuse in Eau Claire County
"E-Cacia" solar tree, inspired by the African acacia tree, installed in Boyd Park Thursday...
Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever solar tree
Steve Bauer has been working to restore Woo's Pagoda since acquiring it in 2018. The iconic Eau...
Where’s Woo’s Pagoda? Catching up on the whereabouts of an Eau Claire landmark

Latest News

A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New York.
IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans
FILE - The killing in 1955 became a catalyst for the civil rights movement. Till’s mother,...
Emmett Till honored with statue in Mississippi community
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
LIVE: Biden student debt relief remarks