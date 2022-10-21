Plastic flamingos invade UW Madison campus for 10th ‘Fill the Hill’

Hundreds of plastic pink flamingos adorn Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as...
Hundreds of plastic pink flamingos adorn Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as part of the annual "Fill the Hill" event, held this autumn on Oct. 28, 2016. In the background is Bascom Hill. The event, which is part of the UW's "All Ways Forward" campaign, places a pink flamingo on Bascom Hill for each donation received that day. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison)(Jeff Miller | University of Wisconsin-Madison)
By Erin Sullivan
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What started as an epic prank is now a tradition unlike any other on the UW Madison campus. Plastic flamingos are invading Bascom Hill once again on Friday.

It’s the 10th year the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association is hosting the “Fill the Hill” event. Each lawn flamingo added to the flock will represent a financial donation made to UW Madison that day.

Over the last decade, the event has raised more than $2,000,000 to support UW Madison’s “excellence in education” and to “answer the university’s most immediate needs”, according to a release from the Alumni Association.

The call for donations began Thursday night and will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, for a full 24-hours of giving. Those who donate $250 or more will get their own plastic lawn flamingo to keep.

The day of giving pays homage to a 1979 prank where students from the Pail and Shovel political organization placed more than 1,000 plastic flamingos on Bascom’s lawn.

A new addition to the event this year is “flamingoing” on social media. Alumni association officials are encouraging people to pose like a flamingo, snap a photograph, and post it to social media with the hashtag #uwflamingos.

There will also be a special student celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where students can participate in fun activities and snag some giveaways.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Girls Scouts of the Northwestern Greater Lakes announce they will be selling Camp Nawakwa
According to a criminal complaint, 30-year-old Mercedes Bergeron is facing charges of count 1:...
Daycare worker accused of child abuse in Eau Claire County
The two 18-year-olds had serious, but not life-threatening, injuries as a result of the crash.
2 teenagers hurt in rollover crash Wednesday in Barron County
The 43-year-old man allegedly acquired over a half-million dollars in the scheme.
Eau Claire man receives 25 federal charges in fraud scheme
"E-Cacia" solar tree, inspired by the African acacia tree, installed in Boyd Park Thursday...
Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever solar tree

Latest News

SportScene 13 Thursday PART 2
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 1
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 1
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visited downtown La Crosse, Wis. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, to tour...
Gov. Evers visits small businesses in La Crosse Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN