Silver Spring Foods unveils Huntsinger Farm efficiency expansion

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Silver Spring foods is unveiling a new grain bin site and expansion at Huntsinger Farms.

The expansion includes four new grain bins able to hold two times as much product. The bins are designed to be more efficient and sustainable.

The site also features new storage facilities to protect farm equipment, especially during the winter months.

“We’re going to be able to take advantage of some new technology to be able to store our grain or our soybeans and corn a little bit more efficiently. And we have this kind of central location to be able to deploy our people and our equipment to the fields and a more efficient way,” Eric Rygg, Silver Spring Foods President, said.

Silver Spring Foods says with the new equipment, Huntsinger Farm will become a home base for the company to operate out of.

