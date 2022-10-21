SportScene 13 for Thursday, October 20th

By Philip Choroser
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep volleyball playoffs hit center stage tonight as regional semifinals include matchups between Eau Claire Memorial vs Wausau West and Eau Claire North vs Wausau East. More volleyball matchups include Nekoosa vs Stanley-Boyd, Rice Lake vs Bloomer, Prairie Farm vs McDonell, and more. Regional soccer matchups from Regis/McDonell vs Coulee Christian and college soccer from UW-Eau Claire vs Carroll.

