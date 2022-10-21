Upcoming vaccination clinics for kids, adolescents

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is offering free adolescent vaccinations at upcoming clinics.

According to a media release from Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the clinics are set to be located at South Middle School, Altoona Fire Station, Northstar Middle School, and DeLong Middle School. Students can get a flu shot (age 6 months+), COVID booster (age 5+), Tdap (age 11+), Meningococcal (age 11+), or HPV (age 9+) vaccines during the school day at no cost. Free COVID boosters will also be available for anyone age 5+ at these clinics. Clinics are scheduled to be open to non-students and adults from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

“We’re glad we can offer an opportunity for kids in the community to get their flu shot, and also get up to date with other vaccines,” Kristy Polden, Public Health Nurse, said. “By partnering with schools to make these available, it makes it easier for students and their families.”

All students younger than 18 must have a parent/guardian present at the clinic or must have a signed parent/guardian consent form filled out in advance with their school.

For additional information, you can visit the health department website HERE or call the Health Department at 715-839-4718. Additional information about the vaccinations for children are available HERE on the Department of Health services website.

