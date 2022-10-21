Where’s Woo’s Pagoda? Catching up on the whereabouts of an Eau Claire landmark

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Once a staple in Eau Claire, Woo’s Pagoda was demolished in 2014.

The wooden pagoda on the top of the building was saved with restoration in mind, but it’s been missing to the public since 2018.

A building and a person, connected by age: Woo’s Pagoda, a former landmark of Eau Claire, built and erected in July of 1951, and someone looking to care of it.

“After getting the pagoda out here and doing some research, I was born in 1951,” Scott Bauer, the man who is restoring Woo’s Pagoda, said.

Woos’ Pagoda was a staple restaurant on Hastings Way in Eau Claire for decades, with the titular structure on top being the mascot of the business even through changing owners. In 2014, the wooden structure was taken down and preserved as the restaurant it was on top of was demolished to make room for the CVS that is now there.

“The Chippewa Valley Museum had stepped in and taken it over, and I said good,” Bauer said. “I’ve been in Eau Claire all my life and I’ve seen a lot of things get torn down, wrecked, thrown away... I just wanted to see it preserved.”

In 2018, the pagoda fell into disrepair.

“They stored it down by the old rubber company, the Uniroyal,” Bauer said. “I watched it deteriorate for three more years, and then I read in Volume One that they were going to destroy it.”

That’s when Bauer stepped up to save Woo’s Pagoda.

“We discussed it and came to an agreement,” Bauer said. “I would get it standing up, fixed up, painted, and make a garden around here.”

For the last four years, Bauer has spent his free time working on fixing the pagoda, but taking on the project of fixing the 18-foot structure has been more than he initially expected.

“The thing is really deteriorated, there’s structural problems, so most of the time has been spent not rebuilding, but getting it stable enough,” Bauer said. “It’s built on a steel frame, and the frame is twisted. It’s bent and a lot of the wood is rotted.”

“You know, I’ve worked on a lot of projects, built a lot of stuff, and I’ve never had such trouble in my life as this thing,” Bauer said.

For now, the pagoda sits in Steve’s care. The project had been away from the public eye for years, but now the public could be the best chance to bring Woo’s Pagoda back to its former glory.

“One of the problems is I haven’t had any help; it was going to be my project to give back to Eau Claire,” Bauer said. “I’ve been a citizen here all my life.... I want to get it done; this wasn’t supposed to take this long. Either that, or I wasn’t supposed to live this long, one or the other.”

If you’re interested in helping Bauer restore Woo’s Pagoda, you can send an email here.

