YMCA hosts Halloween at the Y

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of Chippewa Falls hosted its third annual Halloween at the Y event Friday.

The event was hosted at the L.E. Philips YMCA Sports Center. Activities included inflatable’s, games, raffles, giveaways, and more. New to the event this year was a haunted house, where kids could choose to go down a fun path, or a scary path.

YMCA staff say this is a great way to gather the community and incorporate physical activity.

“The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley does a lot of what we just simply call community events. These are events that are free. They’re open to anyone in the community. What we’re trying to do is get physical activity, trying to get youth and family out in the community doing something fun,” Jim Ignarski, YMCA Development Director, said.

The YMCA will be hosting a family Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets cost $5 and children under the age of two get in for free.

