EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Osseo Golf Course providing the course for the Division 3 Cross Country Sectional. Cochrane Fountain City took the team title behind freshman individual champion Abby Duellman. In the boys’ race Wesley Pronschinske took the individual title. In the team standings, Bangor edged out La Crosse Aquinas by 1 point 78 to 79.

