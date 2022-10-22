Online marketplace stops sales of Jeffrey Dahmer-themed Halloween costumes

Represeantvies with eBay say the online marketplace is removing Halloween costumes based on Jeffrey Dahmer. (Source: EBAY, WTMJ, POOL, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Online marketplace eBay says it is removing Jeffrey Dahmer-themed Halloween costumes from its online listings.

Netflix hit series titled “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has sparked intense interest in the cannibal and serial killer.

The shopping site says its policy does not allow “listings that promote or glorify violence or violent acts.” That includes individuals who are notorious for committing violence.

The popular Netflix series has been criticized for being insensitive to Dahmer’s victims.

Currently, other online retailers appear to be still selling outfits labeled as Jeffrey Dahmer costume kits.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Bauer has been working to restore Woo's Pagoda since acquiring it in 2018. The iconic Eau...
Where’s Woo’s Pagoda? Catching up on the whereabouts of an Eau Claire landmark
A criminal complaint shows 52-year-old Glenn Kuehn is facing eight charges of possession of...
Eau Claire man facing possession of child pornography charges
The Girls Scouts of the Northwestern Greater Lakes announce they will be selling Camp Nawakwa
Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services are responding to a fire at Every Buddy's Bar and...
Fire on Central Street in Chippewa Falls
"E-Cacia" solar tree, inspired by the African acacia tree, installed in Boyd Park Thursday...
Eau Claire based company installs the city’s first ever solar tree

Latest News

Red Bull chief Dietrich Mateschitz speaks on June 13, 2022, in Salzburg, Austria. The Austrian...
F1 team: Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Pumpkins designed by participants at Saturday's event hosted at Artisan Forge Studios in Eau...
P.R.I.D.E holds pumpkin design contest to fundraise for programs benefitting children with mobility issues
Represeantvies with eBay say the online marketplace is removing Halloween costumes based on...
Report: eBay removing Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/22/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/22/22)