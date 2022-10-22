P.R.I.D.E holds pumpkin design contest to fundraise for programs benefitting children with mobility issues

Pumpkins designed by participants at Saturday's event hosted at Artisan Forge Studios in Eau...
Pumpkins designed by participants at Saturday's event hosted at Artisan Forge Studios in Eau Claire.(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - P.R.I.D.E held its first annual fundraiser to benefit programs it has for children with mobility issues Saturday.

“So we are fundraising for P.R.I.D.E. which is physical activity and recreation for individuals with disabilities in the Eau Claire area,” said Kelly Speros, an organizer who put together an event where people could design pumpkins to enter a contest. “People can come and pick out a pumpkin that’s been generously donated. They take it over to our registration table and make a donation. And we have all of the decorating supplies laid out.”

The P.R.I.D.E program is something Speros’ son benefits from.

“My son was born with spina bifida, and that’s how i found out about this program. So it’s a program that is near and dear to my heart,” said Speros.

One of the participants decorating a pumpkin is the son of Taylor Voss. The kid who is in the first grade is living with cerebral palsy.

“We have been doing P.R.I.D.E for about a year. He really enjoys it and he gets to do all sorts of physical activities with really really cool and nice college kids,” said Voss.

The P.R.I.D.E program has two components.

“There’s one that’s like a gym class and then there’s P.R.I.D.E. dance group,” said Speros.

Ballie Ollila is the director of that dance program.

“It’s an adaptive dance program. We invite individuals with disabilities ages 5 to 17 right now.... it’s fun, it’s music, and I think a lot of the kids enjoy it,” said Ollila.

She says the dance program differs from the other because of the attention that is given to each kid.

“In difference to the general P.R.I.D.E. prorgam, something that P.R.I.D.E dance offers is a smaller setting which is huge for a lot of these kids.”

Speros hopes the P.R.I.D.E is something that sticks around for a long while.

“I would love to see it really successful. And I would love to see it be an annual event that people can recognize, and learn more about the P.R.I.D.E. group as well. A lot of people don’t know the P.R.I.D.E. group exists,” said Speros.

Throughout the week people can donate money to place a vote on their favorite pumpkin. The winners will be decided on October 29th in an event starting at 5 p.m.

To help donate to the P.R.I.D.E program you can do it in person at the UWEC McPhee Physical Education Center at the University of Wisconsin with the kinesiology department.

You can also go here to donate online.

