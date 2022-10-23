26-year-old man hurt after construction site accident in Pigeon Falls

Police lights
Police lights
By Maria Blough
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Village of Pigeon Falls, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is hurt after deputies said they received a report a concrete wall had collapsed at the Dollar General construction site in Pigeon Falls off of Highway 53.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said it responded around 3:45 p.m. to a report that a 26-year-old construction worker was trapped under a concrete wall.

First responders worked to free the man using shovels, excavating equipment and air bags.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man was pinned from the torso down under the concrete wall blocks. It said rescuers were able to free the man around 4:20 p.m.

He was flown to the hospital.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

